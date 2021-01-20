Felix M. Ortiz, 94, departed this life on Monday, Jan. 11, at WakeMed in Raleigh. Graveside services were conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at United Solid Rock Memorial Gardens in Warrenton by the Rev. Monique Alston, pastor of Fresh Fire Anointed Fellowship Church in Henderson.
Henderson, North Carolina
Mr. Ortiz was born on Feb. 21, 1926, to the late Romulo Ortiz and Calixta Feliciano in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico. Felix was one of 21 children.
Felix was a humble and loving father, grandfather, brother and son. He worked tirelessly as a custodian until he retired at the age of 65. He enjoyed viewing the scenery by looking out his window daily.
In addition to his parents, Felix was preceded in death by several siblings, Roberta Ortiz, Maria Delores Ortiz, Lùz Maria Ortiz, Elba Ortiz, Maria Ortiz, Eulalia Ortiz, Angel Ortiz, Luis Ortiz, Juan Ortiz, Jesus Ortiz, other siblings, the mother of his child, Annette Davis, and other family members.
He leaves to cherish his memory: one daughter, Delores A. Hawley (James); two granddaughters, Crystal A. Jordan-Smith (Maliek), Wilysha N. Oliver (Anthony); two great-grandchildren, DJ Oliver and Malik C. Smith; one brother, Domingo Ortiz; one special caregiver, Belinda; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.