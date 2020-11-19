Joyce Marston Garrett of Warrenton died Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. The Rev. Frank Sossamon will conduct graveside funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at Fairview Cemetery in Warrenton.
Mrs. Garrett was preceded in death by her parents, John Albert Marston and Marie Palmer Marston; five siblings, Doris Stephens, Eunice Ashley, Haywood Marston, Garnett Marston and Morris Marston; and her ex-husband, William Randolph Garrett, Sr.
She was a member of the Warrenton Lioness Club and Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir. She retired from First Citizens Bank as a bank teller.
Mrs. Garrett is survived by her son, William R. “Randy” Garrett, Jr. (Beth Frazier Garrett) of Warrenton, and her daughter, Lori Garrett Fleming (Michael T. Fleming) of Manson; a twin brother, Kenneth Marston of Roxboro, and a brother, Reed Marston of Roxboro; five grandchildren, Scott (Sarah Garrett), Brett (Jordan Garrett), Megan Garrett Martin (Scott), Cooper Fleming and Logan Fleming; and five great-grandchildren, Kaylee Martin, Paisley Martin, Thomas Garrett, Parker Garrett and Cade Garrett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
