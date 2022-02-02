Mrs. Rosa Marline “Mama Rosa” Hargrove, 70, departed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at her home. Homegoing Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Norlina Christian School gym by Pastor Harold Harris, Jr.
Mrs. Hargrove, daughter of the late Richard and Thelma Hargrove, was born April 1, 1951.
Growing up, she was a member of Oak Level Christian Church until she joined Mt. Zion Christian Church in Henderson, where she accepted Jesus Chris as Lord and Savior.
Educated in the Warren County school system, she worked a variety of jobs, including waitressing, working on the farm, and working as a Christian Daycare Teacher and Summer Camp Cook for Mt. Zion Christian Church.
She was a mother to everyone she met, young or old.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hargrove, with whom she was married for 49 years and blessed with four children. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Calvin, Allen and Thurman Hargrove; seven sisters, Helen, Lillie and Hattie Hargrove, Sallie Jones, Ida Downey, Mary Seward and Jeanette Bullock; and one great-grandchild, Talikk Xavier Hargrove.
Survivors include two sons, Randy Hargrove (Linda) of Wise and David (Edna) Hargrove; two daughters, Elizabeth (James) Bullock and Rebecca (Robert); one sister, Barbara Henderson; six brothers, James (Sylvia) Hargrove, John (Constance) Hargrove, Willie (Lillie) Hargrove, Charles Hargrove (Lori), Richard Hargrove and Bobby Hargrove; 11 grandchildren, Gregory Hunt, Domonique Clemons, Kenton Hargrove, Danielle Hargrove, Deloris Hargrove, Toshiba Hargrove, Brandon Hargrove, Kameron Hargrove, James Jr. and Ebony Bullock, Shonte Fields, Chiatyra, Charvel and Chartavious Turner; 10 great-grandchildren; a very special niece who was more of a sister, Claramae Durham; one aunt, Nancy Russell; four sisters-in-law, Lillie Bell Hargrove, Fannie Durham, Louise Crews and Louethel Watson; a good friend who she claimed as a foster daughter, Shirley Carter; and other relatives.
The viewing will be held Friday, Feb. 4, at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services from noon-5 p.m.
