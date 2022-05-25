Jessie Ray Lowry, Sr., 73, of Henderson, died Thursday, May 19, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Born Dec. 8, 1948, in Vance County, Mr. Lowry was the son of the late Marie Abbott Lowry and Charlie P. Lowry II. He was retired from the Henderson Glass Plant, where he worked as a mechanic for 42 years.
Jessie is survived by his fiancé, Teresa Abbott of the home; his daughter, Tracy Lowry Ayscue of Kittrell; his son, Jessie Ray “J.R.” Lowry, Jr. of Kittrell; two grandchildren, Megan Ayscue and Dawson Ayscue; his sister, Diane L. Edwards and husband, William, of Henderson; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Pete Lowry.
Online condolences may be made at www.jmwhitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home in Henderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.