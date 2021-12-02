Bertha Ree “ReeBaby” Richardson, 76, of Hollister, died on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at her home. Pastor Ed West and the Rev. Willie D. Silver will conduct funeral services at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, at Mt. Bethel Indian Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Haliwa-Saponi Cemetery.
She was born in Halifax County to the late JayBee and Mamie Richardson. She was preceded in death by her siblings Sterling, Vance, Otha, James, Rufus, Bruce, Duster, Bettie, Ruth and Haywood; and two children, Shirley and Patrick.
She worked for many years in textiles and making door locks and keys. She enjoyed watching westerns and doing word searches.
She leaves to cherish her memory four children, Robin (Dorian) of Warrenton, Avon (Linda) of Battleboro, Lester of Hollister and Turonnie of Warrenton; her brother, Prince (Maybell) of Hollister; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her longtime special friend, Robert Townes; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday from 12-1 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Littleton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
