Richard Melvin Alston, 81, departed this life on Monday, Sept. 6, at Warren Hills Nursing Center in Warrenton. Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Shocco Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton. The Rev. Lennis Thorpe, pastor, officiated, and the Rev. Quincy King, assisted.
Richard was born Aug. 23, 1940, to Benjamin and Mattie Alston. He received his formal education in the public schools of Warren County, graduating from John R. Hawkins High School.
At an early age, Richard accepted Christ as his personal savior and joined the Fork Chapel Baptist Church.
Shortly after high school, he relocated the New York to seek better employment and worked for years as a Mail Carrier with the New York Postal Service and Bus Driver with the New York City Bus System.
He resided in New York for over 20 years. After returning to North Carolina, he attended the Shocco Chapel Baptist Church with his wife, the former Mildred Williams.
Richard loved eating and telling jokes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Mattie Alston; his wife, Mildred Williams Alston; five sisters, Tencie Sharpton, Olivia Cruz, Joyce Davis, Ernestine Moore and Charlotte Anderson; six brothers, Benjamin Alston, Jr., William Alston, Paul Alston, Clarence Alston, Norman Alston and Charles Alston.
Richard’s memories will be cherished by: six stepchildren, Ronald Alston (Joann) of Oxford, Donald Alston, Joyce Alston and Roosevelt Alston, Jr., all of Warrenton, Gail Jones (Percell) of Ridgeway and Clifton Alston of Warrenton; numerous stepgrandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Virginia Preston, Elizabeth Richardson, Myre Sidberry (Jimmy) and Carolyn B. Williams; three brothers-in-law, Nathaniel Moore (Menville), Leonard T. Williams (Johnsie) and James Davis; a plethora of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
