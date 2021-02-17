Vincent Leroy Patton, 64, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton by the Rev. Michael Richardson, pastor, and the Rev. Kenneth Richardson, Sr., eulogist.
Vincent was born to the late Georgiana Williams and the late Maceo Patton on Oct. 29, 1956, in New Haven, Conn. At an early age, he joined Spring Green Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton.
Vincent was educated in the Warren County public school system, graduating from John Graham High School in 1975. After graduation, he worked for many years in the masonry trade. He obtained his realtor’s license and sold real estate for a short time before relocating to Richmond, Va., and returning to the masonry business, starting his own company in 1988. In 2010, he started working for the NC Department of Public Safety, where he remained until his death.
Vincent leaves to cherish his precious memories: his devoted wife of 40 years Brenda; sons, Antonio (Tamika) of Nashville and Timothy (Rachel) of Warrenton; one daughter, Meghin (De’Mario) of Macon; nine grandchildren, Taizia, Antonio, Jr., Kiyona, Semaj, Kaiya, Timothy, Jr., Aniyah, Chase and Jameson; one great-grandchild, Levi; one brother, Myron (Kim) of Rochester Hills, Mich.; his stepfather, Thomas Williams of Conway S.C.; his stepfather in-law, Lawrence Alston of Macon; four godchildren, Tina Beamon, Allen Montague, Taylor Williams and Christopher Williams; three aunts, Jessie Clark (Earlie), Shirley Bullock (Joe) and Candis Green; four sisters in-law and five brothers in-law; three special friends, George Macklin (June Bugg), Robert Bullock (Big Bob) and Chris Williams (Big Chris); and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were members of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Honor Guard.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralservicesinc.com.
