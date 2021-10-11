Jeanette Doss Fleming, 86, of Warrenton, died on Friday, Oct. 8, at Granville Medical Center. Finley Neal will conduct graveside services at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Historic Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, Va.
Mrs. Fleming was a native of Petersburg, Va., born to the late John A. and Laura Wells Doss. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Jeff Thomas Vaughan, Jr. and Sol B. Fleming, Jr. Jeanette was also preceded in death by her longtime companion, Fonzie E. Flowers.
Mrs. Fleming was the longtime owner and operator of the Warren Restaurant.
She is survived by her sons, Ricky Vaughan (Theresa), Victor Vaughan (Tammy) and Bengie Fleming (Tanya); her stepsons, Glenn Fleming (Sharon) and Tommy Fleming (Beverly); her grandchildren, Ricky, Bryce, Dustin, Jeremy, Austin, Preston, Jeffrey, Brandy, Heather, Ethan, Nathan, and Kenny and wife, Whitney, and their daughter, Alayna; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Fleming, Ethan Fleming, Nathan Fleming, Tommy Fleming, Pieter Bothma and Brian Hamilton.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
