Kenneth Johnson, Sr., 68, of Fayetteville, formerly of Warren County, gained his heavenly wings on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. Graveside services were conducted at noon on Saturday, Nov. 28, in the New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Macon. Bishop J. Terrell Alston officiated the services.
Mr. Johnson leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Evelyn Johnson of Eastover; his children, Kenneth Johnson, Jr. of Simpsonville, Michael Johnson of Jacksonville, Deborah Deans of Spring Lake and Russell Orr of Charlotte; his grandchildren, Kenneth Johnson III of Washington, D.C., Brittany Koppenhaver of Colorado, Thomas Deans of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Gabriella Yeomans of Seattle, Wash.; his sister, Mary Johnson of Washington D.C.; his niece, Yvette Hunter of Washington, D.C.; along with a host of cousins and friends.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
