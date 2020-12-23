Nina Johnson Davis, 91, departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at her residence in the company of her son, Wayne. Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton by the Rev. Cindy P. Davis. Burial followed in the Davis family cemetery in Warrenton.
Nina, the youngest child of the late Gamaliel and Elvretie Green Johnson, was born May 14, 1929, in Warrenton.
She accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Spring Green Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton. Nina was educated in the Warren County public school system in the Liberia community and graduated from John Graham High School in 1944.
Shortly after graduation, she moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., with her sister, Cora Dean, husband Douglas and their family.
While living in New York, she met again her childhood friend, John Wesley Davis, in 1958. They married in 1959, and to this union, one son was born, Wayne Keith Davis. Nina moved in 1960 to Hackensack, N.J., where she became a housewife and took care of her family.
Nina was employed at AMF VOIT in Maywood, N.J. in 1963 and later Nina at Myron Manufacturing in Maywood until 1993.
Nina and her husband, John, and son, Wayne, moved back to Warrenton in 1993. She reunited with Spring Green Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as a member of the kitchen committee, senior choir, and the missionary circle.
In addition to her parents, Nina was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Davis; two sisters, Doris J. Bullock and Oletha Mack Johnson Wilmer.
Nina leaves to cherish her memory: one son, Wayne Davis (Shirley Ann); one granddaughter, Jacqlyn Foster Davis; one great-grandson, Jah-Ron C.F. Davis; one sister, Cora D. Williams; one brother, James Johnson; former daughter-in-law, Sandra Jean Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.
