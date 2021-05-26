Irene Davis Terry, 97, departed this life on Tuesday, May 18. A Celebration of Life was conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Irene was born on Oct. 11, 1923, in Warren County to the parentage of Peter E. Davis and Zipporah Davis. She began her Christian walk with the Lord at an early age and joined Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church. A quiet and humble spirit, she served her church and attended faithfully until her health began to decline.
On Nov. 6, 1947, she was united in marriage to Herbert “Cotton” Terry, and this union was blessed with three children.
Irene was the matriarch of her family and a homemaker. She loved gardening and sharing produce with relatives and friends. Later in life, she enjoyed telephone visits with friends around the country. She was a true missionary who worried about everybody and everything. She always tried to help everyone in any way that she could.
Those left to cherish precious memories are: one son, Patrick Terry of Norlina; two daughters, Jane Terry and Veronica Terry Alston (Lemoris), all of Washington, D.C.; two granddaughters, Megan Terry and Tabitha Terry, both of Norlina; one grandson, Christopher Alston of Temple Hills, Md.; two great-granddaughters, Shaniya Worthy and Ai’rick Branch, both of Norlina; one great-grandson, Jalen Alston of Temple Hills, Md.; one sister-in-law, Endia J. Alston of Phillipsburg, N.J.; her godson, Shawn Spence (Jennifer) of Amityville, N.Y.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and eight siblings, Marvin Davis, Abbie Hawkins, Peter Davis, Lawrence Davis, Pearline Wynn, Sarah Jane Clifton, Calvin Davis and Vertie Davis.
Arrangements were by Boyd and Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
