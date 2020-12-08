Melvin “Big Mel” Williams, 44, of Wise, departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 3, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton. The Rev. Kenneth Alexander will officiate, and burial will follow in the Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in the Wise community of Warrenton.
Melvin leaves to cherish his memory: his two children, Dionte Williams and Joy Williams; two grandkids, Kairo and Kyrie Gaillard; his loving mother, Theo (Tot) Williams; sister, Demetrica Williams-Hicks (Wardell); brother, Shaun Williams; four nieces, Precious, Jada, Jade and Shaunice; three nephews, Khalil, Demetric and Nyshaun; one great-niece Madison; three very close and dear friends Frank, James and Putt; a very special cousin, Tomeka; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Melvin “Big Mel” may be viewed on Dec. 8 until 5 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
