Carlton Pete Mustian of Fort Myers, Florida, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. He was born November 5, 1938, in Warren County, North Carolina, to the late Curtis Eugene Mustian, Sr. and Margie Peoples Mustian.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret Hitchcock Mustian, two sons and his stepchildren.
He is also survived by sisters, Nancy M. Ayscue of Henderson, Jane M. Edwards of Middleburg and Patsy M. Rogers of Middleburg; a brother, Crutis Eugene “Gene” Mustian, Jr. of Afton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce M. Wright of Youngsville.
