Dorothy Sink Arnold of Warrenton, 96, died on the morning of Nov. 4 at Maria Parham Hospital in Henderson. She retired to Warrenton in 1994, having lived in High Point her entire preceding life. She was known in this entire region as “Miss Dot” and worked for over 25 years at Oakley Hall Antiques & Art on Main Street, Warrenton.
She is survived by her son, Don, and his spouse, Ernie Fleming; one sister, Betty Bray of Kernersville; three grandchildren and one great-grandson, all of San Diego, Calif. Her husband, Bill, died in 1981, and her other son, Bill Jr., died in 1983.
The family requests that there be no flowers. Any honoraria in her memory should be given to the animal rescue effort of your choice.
She will be interred in High Point next to her husband, Bill, in a private ceremony at a time not yet determined.
Arrangements are by Blue Star Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Ave., Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
