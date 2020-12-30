DeAnna Symone “Deedee” Brame, 22, departed his life on Monday, Dec. 21, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham. Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton by Minister Tanisha Lyons, associate pastor of Full Gospel Faith Ministries, officiating; and Bishop J. Terrell Alston, pastor of Perfecting Praise Ministries, eulogist. Burial followed in Full Gospel Faith Ministries Cemetery in Warrenton.
DeAnna was born on Oct. 11, 1998, to Daniel Brame and Leslie Clayton Brame. DeAnna graduated from Warren County High School in 2017. She enjoyed laughing, playing jokes, and praise dancing. She joined I Am Faith Ministries in Warrenton.
DeAnna was preceded in death by two grandfathers, David K. Kearney and Frankie Clayton; her grandmother, Barbara Brame; and one godmother, Annie Mccoy.
She leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Amani Brame and Harmony Brame; her mother, Leslie Forde (Deron); her father, Daniel Brame; two sisters, Danielle S. Terry (Hamilton) and Dominque S. Brame (Ricky); two grandmothers, Shirley Wortham-Moore (Alfred) and Maude Clayton; one grandfather, Elder Lonnie Brame; one godbrother, Toney Richardson; two godsisters, Sameka Davis and Dairice Henderson; loving godparents, Shelia Henderson-Walker, Ella Kersey (Big Pumkin), and Bishop Charlie and Margaret Bullock; one niece, Akeelah Daniel; two nephews, Ayden and Hamilton Terry; her favorite dog, Chase; a special friend, Jonathan Bailey; along with a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
