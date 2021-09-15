Kathryn Marie “Kathy” Vaughan, 64, of Warrenton, died on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. Eddie Mauldin will conduct graveside services at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Mt. View (Riggan) Family Cemetery.
Mrs. Vaughan was born in Vance County to the late Paul B. and Amy Stainback Myrick.
She was a member of the Warrenton Baptist Church and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Warrenton Rural Fire Department. She was formerly employed by the Warren County School System and was a loving homemaker for her family. Kathy is remembered for always being willing to help and take care of her visitors as well as any animals that may show up at her house.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, James M. Vaughan; her children, Lee Ann Vaughan-Lynch (Richard), Kelly Vaughan Nance (Joey) and Chris Vaughan (Daphne); her brother, Davis Myrick (Melody); her sister, Loren Myrick Riggleman (Richard); and her nine grandchildren, Makayla Dickerson, Kristen Nance, Kimberlee Nance, Tyler Lynch, Blake Dickerson, Rachael Lynch, Sophia Vaughan, Alexander Vaughan and Leah Vaughan.
Flowers are acceptable; the family asks that any memorials be directed to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
