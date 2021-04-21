Doris Hunter Williams, 84, of Warrenton passed into eternal rest on Thursday, April 15. The Rev. Jon Strother and the Rev. Michael Smith conducted funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 19, at Warren Plains United Methodist Church with burial following in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Williams was the daughter of the late James Hornaday and Cora O’Mary Williams of Warrenton. Doris was also preceded in death by three sisters.
She was a graduate of Norlina High School and worked at Boyce Drug Store in Warrenton for over 40 years. She was a lifetime member of Warren Plains United Methodist Church, where she served in many roles over the years.
Doris loved her church, family and friends unconditionally. She was especially known for her cooking, especially for special occasions such as birthdays, bridal showers and church events.
Doris asked that memorials be directed to her beloved Warren Plains United Methodist Church.
Arrangements were by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.