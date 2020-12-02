Joan Elaine Dickerson, 70, of Littleton, died on Saturday, Nov. 28, at her home. Robby Ross will conduct services at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, in the chapel of Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Joan was born in Vance County to William A. and Elsie Patterson Dickerson. She was a longtime very respected and appreciated telecommunicator/dispatcher for the Warren County Sheriff’s Department.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Lawrence P. “Paul” Dickerson; and her brother, Joseph B. Dickerson.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.