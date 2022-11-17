With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of William Thomas “Bill” Young of Macon, who was 70, at Maria Parham Hospital in Henderson on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Bill was born to Clarence Edward Young and Grace Thompson Young, on April 16, 1952. He is survived by a older brother, Clarence Edward “Buck” Young, his sister-in-law, Deborah Schultz Young, their son, Edward Hunter Young, his wife, Natalie Walters Young, their daughter, Taylor Bree Young, Bill’s wife, Robin Baker Young, and daughters, Ashley Elizabeth Young and Samantha Jean Young.
Bill was raised in Macon, where he, alongside his brother, Buck, helped in raising chickens and cattle, farming the land, picking crops and tobacco, and retrieving water from the well. However, this never stopped Bill from stirring up a bit of mischief every now and again.
Bill left for college at East Carolina University, where he joined the Air Force, bound for war in Vietnam, during his freshman year. He reminisced about being given a set of headphones, then going into a darkened room, where he learned to not only speak, but to think in Vietnamese, Thai, and several other languages, over the course of a few weeks.
He entertained us with memories of airplanes he flew in that were big enough to fit a military grade Hummer truck inside of, a thirteen foot snake, named “Stretch,” he and his comrades found, raised, and carried around the world with them, a prank they pulled on their leader, which landed them a Christmas in Hawaii, and many other wild stories!
He returned to East Carolina after the war in Vietnam, where he met the love of his life, Robin Baker, and the two married shortly after college. They began their life together in Macon and had their first daughter, Ashley, in 1988, and their second daughter, Samantha, in 1992.
Bill was the kind of person who could relate to anyone and never met a stranger. His personality exploded in the theater, through his passion for acting, and he always found a way to make his fellow actors laugh and fall in love with him, as a father, brother, uncle, and friend.
Bill touched the lives of so many with his love, kindness, and laughter, which he never ran short on. He was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed.
Flowers can be sent to the family, or memorial gifts may be sent to Lakeland Cultural Arts Center.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton with visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the sermon at 1 p.m. At other times, the family will be at their home. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
