William G. Nicholson, Jr., 44, departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 11. Graveside funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Manson by the Rev. Dr. Richard M. Henderson.
Mr. Henderson, son of Daisey M. Nicholson and the late William Glenn Nicholson, was born on July 22, 1976, in Halifax.
William was educated in the Warren County public school system. He took pride in his job, Food Lion Distribution, and keeping his house and cars as clean as a whistle. He enjoyed listening to music and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Glenn Nicholson; sister, Barbara (Poochie) Lassiter; grandmothers, Bertha Watson and Sarah Lee Allen; grandfather, Willie Lee Nicholson; and stepgrandfather, Joe Allen.
William leaves to cherish his precious memories: his mother, Daisey Nicholson (Ernest) of Norlina; one daughter, Mie’Arsha Williams of Savanah, Ga.; two sisters, Joyce Avent (Mitchell) and Sarah Harrison (David), all of Henderson; one brother, Napoleon Nicholson (Connie) of Warrenton; one grandson, Major Gooch of Savanah, Ga.; two aunts, Lee Nora Johnson of Littleton and Faye Seward of Oxford; two uncles, Willie and Dennis Nicholson, both of Oxford; his beloved nieces and nephews, Nicole, Skeet, Cherrelle, Precious, LaToni, Dashawn, ShaQuana, Quan, Daja (goddaughter), Sinaya and Namon; two special friends, Jimmy and Tyrone, both of Warrenton; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.