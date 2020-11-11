Boyd Wilbur Gray, 92, of Ridgeway, Va., died on Thursday, Nov. 5 at his home. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va. Attendees should follow COVID-19 precautions.
Mr. Gray was born Dec. 24, 1927, in Macon to the late Lillian (Robertson) Gray and Stafford Washington “Bud” Gray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Gray King of Norlina and Margaret Ownbey of Bristol, Va.; and a brother, Ben Gray of Martinsville, Va.
After serving in the military, Gray invested in a service station, and later moved from Macon to the Martinsville area, working at Southern Discount Financial Lenders. He was financial manager of Baptist Lumber Company and regional manager for Spruance Southern, developing high end stains used by furniture manufacturers in Bassett, Martinsville, Galax, and the Piedmont Triad.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Martinsville, where he was a deacon and loved Sunday school. He was a longtime member of the Fontaine Ruritan Club and the volunteer fire department, a Scout leader, a Memorial Hospital volunteer and a friend to kids of Marrowbone Heights.
He served on the USS Glynn in the U.S. Navy at the close of World War II, and was an avid gardener, golfer and fisherman. Neighbors enjoyed seeing his garden, and he loved to share his harvest.
Mr. Gray is survived by his wife of over 68 years, Jean Mulchi Gray of the home; a son, Jeff Gray of Thomasville, and a daughter, Dr. Sherri Gray Lewis and son-in-law, Kevin, of Ridgeway; three grandchildren, Dustin Marshall, Anna Gray Lewis, and Ellie Lewis; two great-grandchildren, Justice Marshall and Kylee Marshall, and many beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 13.
