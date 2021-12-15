Gladys Bolton Crowe, 85, of Paschall, died on Sunday, Dec. 12. The Rev. Mike Smith will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Crowe was a Warren County native born to the late James W. “Wright” and Thelma Felts Bolton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray. G. Crowe in 1984.
Gladys was a lifelong member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church and was a loving homemaker and farmer.
She is survived by her children, Teresa C. Tippett, Michael R. Crowe (Tricia), David G. Crowe, Debra C. Walker (Donnie) and Raymond A. Crowe; her sister, Katherine B. Cook (Robert); her sisters-in-law, Jessie Youngblood and Linda Crowe; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be David Crowe, William Bolton, Wayne Kimbrough, Joseph Pernell, Nathaniel Crowe and Tommy Ross. Honorary pallbearers will be Franklin Bolton, Frank Bolton and Arthur Holt King.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made atwww.blaylockfh.com.
