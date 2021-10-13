Ms. Tena Baird-Brunson, 77, of Warrenton, died Sunday, Oct. 10, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services.
