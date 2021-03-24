Wilma Jean Alston, 60, departed her life peacefully on Saturday, March 13, at Cypress Manor in Roper. Funeral services were conducted at noon on Saturday, March 20, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton by the Rev. Lawrence Williams, pastor of First Baptist Church of Norlina, officiating. Burial followed in St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in the Inez Community.
Wilma Jean was born on March 30, 1960, in Warren County to the late Roy Perry Alston and Mary Ester Alston.
She had a heart of gold, and she never met a stranger. Wilma Jean loved her family and was known for carrying a tablet and ink pen, requiring your autograph.
She leaves to cherish her memories: one brother, Roy M. Alston (Sonya) of Warrenton; a cousin raised like a brother, Earl Hawkins of Clermont, Fla.; two sisters, Mary Hymon (Ronald) of Warrenton and Martha Alston, known to Wilma as “Mommie,” of Warrenton; three nephews, George Alston, Ronald Jr. and Edward Watkins; one niece, Crystal Watkins, whom she took part in raising all of them; one uncle, William “Pat” Alston (Mattie); three aunts, Leomia Alston (Hardy) of Roanoke Rapids, Geraldine Kearney of Jackson and Emma Alston of Warrenton, North Carolina; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
