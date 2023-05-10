Cathy Holtzmann Daugherty passed away on Sunday, May 7, from lingering health issues.
Born Dec. 26, 1955, she spent her childhood in Warren County, growing up on a farm in Manson, and was a 1974 graduate of Norlina High School. Cathy’s life journey took her around the world, and she resided in Alamogordo, N.M., for the last several years, where she passed quietly on Sunday.
Cathy was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by a dear sister, Vicky H. Maciupa, and by her beloved parents, Wallace and Lucy Holtzmann. She is survived by her children, Frank Allen (wife Kami) of Tularosa, N.M., and Carena Cory (husband Faron) of Alamogordo, N.M.; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Cathy also leaves three siblings, Terry Perkinson of Cary, Lynn Stone of Manson and Jim Tucker of Manson, as well as numerous relatives here in Warren County.
Cathy’s was a life of great joys and profound sorrows, love, laughter and commitment to her family. May she rest in peace.
