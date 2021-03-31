Dorothy Sandy Alston, 68, transitioned from this earthly life to her heavenly reward on Friday, March 19. Funeral services were conducted at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton by the Rev. Lennis Thorpe, pastor of Shocco Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton and Odell Missionary Baptist Church in Littleton, officiating. Burial followed in Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery.
Sandy, daughter of the late Sandy and Dorothy David Alston, was born March 25, 1952, in Philadelphia, Pa. Due to family illness, Sandy spent her teenage years with her aunt and uncle, Ivory and Myrtle, and her cousins, Mollie Ann, Montellous, Ed, Ivory Joe, Frank, Randy and Jerome Davis. They all attended cooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Sandy received her formal education from the Warren County public schools, graduating from John R. Hawkins High School in Warrenton. Soon after graduation, she decided to leave Warren County to tour the country, finally making Maui, Hawaii, her home. Sandy gained employment as a professional model, licensed cosmetologist and legal secretary. After retiring, she decided to return to family and friends in Warren County.
During her spare time, Sandy enjoyed reading, writing books, dancing, art and Taekwondo. The principles of Taekwondo, courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and indomitable (steadfast) spirit, exemplify her.
Sandy will be forever cherished by her son, Shawn Orlando Alston, Sr. (Lori); one grandson, Shawn Alston, Jr.; two sisters, Lucinda Glenn, Mamie Young Graham (Dwight); three brothers, Samuel Alston, Barrington Alston and Sandy Alston (Lisa); along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
