Cora Lee Hymon Simes, 95, departed this life on Monday, Nov. 2, at her residence in Warrenton. A Celebration of Life was conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Afton-Elberon Volunteer Fire Department by the Rev. Carson F. Jones, Jr. Burial was in Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Cora Lee was born Sept. 13, 1925, in Warren County, daughter of the late Phil Hymon, Sr. and Irene Russell Hymon.
She was a member of Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church, serving on the Ushers Ministry, Missionary Ministry, and the Kitchen Ministry. She was educated in Warren County public schools.
She married John Henry Simes, and they had 15 children. After their daughter Sarah Ann died, they raised her daughter, along with a nephew.
Cora Lee was a nursing assistant at Warren Plaza.
Cora Lee is survived by eight children, Mamie “Bunk” Kearney and Bertha “Bean” Massenburg, both of Paterson, N.J., Mary Agnes “Noot” Harrison, Johnnie Simes (Shirley), Horace Simes, Connie Simes and Carletta Simes, all of Warrenton, and Marvin Townes of Washington, D.C.; 49 grandchildren, 85 great-grandchildren and 30 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Elizabeth Kearney of Paterson, N.J.; one daughter-in-law, Lillian Simes of Warrenton; one son-in-law, Jasper Southerland of Warrenton; two very special nieces, Jean Parrish (Marlon) of Baltimore, Md., and Marie Phelps Long (Herman) of Warrenton; one special nephew, Mark Townes (Admoria) of Franklinton; a plethora of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by nine children, Lonnie “Boo” Simes, Lizzie “Keen” Walton, Bessie “Ninnie” Simes, Clara “Poochie” Ames, Geraldine Williams, Rosa Lee Simes, Rachel Simes, Pamela Southerland and Sarah Ann Simes; five grandchildren, Michael Harrison, Lisa Simes, Alvin Kearney, Tony Walton and Andre Walton; one great-grandson, Tymier Massenburg; one brother, Phil “Buddy” Hymon; and four sisters, Mae Ella Alston, Mary Watson, Minnie Townes and Anna Kearney Davis.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
