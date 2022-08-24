Malvin Dorsey Capps, Sr., 86, of Norlina, died on Monday, Aug. 22, at UNC Rex Hospital. Gary Paynter will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton with burial to follow in the Warren Dale Cemetery in Norlina.
Mr. Capps was a Warren County native born to the late Jesse and Mary Wynn Capps. Dorsey was also preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Matthews Capps; four brothers and five sisters.
Mr. Capps was a longtime and respected law enforcement officer who served on the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, the Town of Warrenton Police Department and the Norlina Police Department. In addition to his law enforcement career, he also worked at Caledonia for the NC Department of Corrections.
He was a longtime member of the Warrenton Lions Club and was a Past President. After his retirement, he loved farming and fishing.
He is survived by his children, Donna Capps Martin and husband, Randy, and M.D. Capps and wife, Lindy; his sister, Jean Whitmore; his brother, Norman Capps; his three grandchildren, Ashley Martin Currin and husband, Will, Kaleb Trey Martin(Madison) and Lilly Grace Capps; and his great granddog, “Ellie.”
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 12:30-2 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.