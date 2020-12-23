Anthony Glenn Alston, 49, departed this life on Monday, Dec. 14, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. Funeral Services were conducted on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton. The Rev. Leon Carter officiated, and burialo followed in the Fork Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Alston was born June 4, 1971, and was raised in Warrenton by his parents, the late John R. Alston and Agnes Dent Alston.
Anthony accepted Christ as savior and joined Fork Chapel Baptist Church. As a youth, he was a member of the gospel group, The Alston Children. He was educated in Warren County public schools and later earned his GED.
Raised on a farm in the Inez community with his sisters, Bernetta and Teresa, he learned to pick cucumbers, prime tobacco, kill hogs, and hunt with his father, John.
Anthony attended Job Corps, which prepared him for work as a truck driver, in food service and other positions before he began work in health care as a phlebotomist.
Anthony had two passions in his life: his children and basketball. He enjoyed watching his favorite team, the UNC Tarheels.
On July 22, 2015, after 38 long years, Anthony and his older sister, Teresa were blessed when they were reunited with their biological mother, Eula, older brother, Eric, and baby sister, Joi.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his younger brother, Carlos.
Anthony leaves to cherish his memories: three daughters, Amira Alston, Takiere Alston and Ashya Alston, all of Durham; two sons, Anthony “AJ” Alston, Jr. and Antonio Alston of Oxford; two grandchildren; his biological mother, Eula Hedgebeth of Robersonville; three sisters, Bernetta Alston of Warrenton, Teresa Alston of Clinton and Joi Miles (Curtis) of Bahama; one brother, Eric Mays (Sandra) of Apex; a special friend, Dalia Magbie; and other relatives.
