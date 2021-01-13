Bryson Donte’ Hunter was born on March 27, 2019, to Preston and Ashley Hunter at Duke University Medical Center in Durham. He departed from his earthly home to gain his heavenly home on Monday, Jan. 4, at Duke Medical Center.
Services were conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11 at the Hunter family cemetery in Norlina by the Rev. Kathard Marks.Bryson touched many people’s lives near and far. He was loved by many and will be cherished in the family’s memories forever. He was born with several health challenges, yet he still managed to capture the heart of many. Those eyes could light a room up, and his smile was something out of this world.
Bryson was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Odessa M. Hunter, and his great-grandmother, Annie Mae George.
Bryson leaves to cherish his memories: his parents, Preston and Ashley Hunter; two sisters, Amani Yarborough and soon to be Autumn Rose Hunter; his maternal grandparents, Albert and Joyce Yarboro of Wise; his paternal grandparents, Alicia and Wesley Seward of Manson; his great-grandfather, Presley George, Jr. of Palmer Springs, Va.; his great-grandmothers, Dorothy Mae Lynch of Castalia and Ida Mae Yarborough of Louisburg; his special great-uncle, Jarvis George of Norlina; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and family. Special thanks to the Duke Pediatric Heart Unit, and his four special caregivers: Stephanie Alston, Brandy Hall, Laura Peac, and Jessica House.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
