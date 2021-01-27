Alaiya Alston, the daughter of Zekasha Reed and Davion Alston, gained her wings on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Funeral services were conducted at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton by the Rev. Cindy P. Davis. Burial followed in Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton.
Alaiya’s life seems too short to many, but those that were touched by understand that the quality of her existence far exceeds the quantity of time which one lives.
Alaiya is survived by her loving parents, Zekasha Reed of Oxford and Davion Alston of Henderson; her grandparents, Crystal Hatcher of Oxford, Dwayne Reed (Latoya) of Oxford, Felicia Spruill of Henderson and Donald Alston (Tanesha) of Bowie, Md.; her godmother, Synarria Thorpe; her aunts, Shakira, Zikerra, Chatoria and Laniyah; her uncles, Kamari, Dwayne Jr., Lamar, Donte and Deandre; great-grandparents, Sarah Alston of Warrenton, Lena Spruill of Henderson, Gladys Hatcher of Oxford and Annette Reed of Oxford; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.