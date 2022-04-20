James Allen Weaver, 83, of Norlina, passed away on Friday, April 15. The Rev. Richard Booker will conduct graveside services at 2 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Fairview Cemetery in Warrenton.
Born to the late Arthur Lee and Lucy Mae Weaver, James was one of 13 Weaver children raised on a farm in Macon. He married Shirley Jean Peoples, the love of his life, on June 1, 1956, in Warrenton. They settled in Norlina, where they attended Norlina Baptist Church and later attended Wise Baptist Church.
For the majority of his working career, James filled a variety of roles in local convenience stores and very much enjoyed working with his customers. Later in life, he enjoyed doing what he called “handy man” work for family and friends as a skilled carpenter. Wherever he went, he quickly became well known for his great sense of humor. His joking and playful nature was always apparent when he spent time with the children at his and Shirley’s home day care, and later, with his great-grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Peoples Weaver; his brothers, Howard, Lesley, and Alvin; and his sisters, Eva, Edith, Margaret, Barbara and Delle.
He is survived by his daughters and their spouses, Crystal and Tommy Brantley and Jannie and Bobby Burton; his grandchildren, Phillip and Amanda, Matt, Blair and Rodney, Julianne, Jenny and Jennifer; his great-grandchildren, Chloe and Andrell Macklin; his siblings and their spouses, Joyce Burton and Tommy, Hilda Stuart and Bennie, Bessie Guelich, Charles Weaver and Glenna; and his sister-in-law, Alvis Peoples. He was also a proud uncle of many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and goddaughter, Misty, all of whom gave him great joy.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
