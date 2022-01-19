Mrs. Betsy Jordan Bullock, 75, departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 2, in Camp Springs, Md. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. in the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Manson. The Rev. Zaida White officiated, and Elder Shondra D. Jordan, the Rev. Elaine Kearney and the Rev. Vivian Rowlett assisted.
Mrs. Bullock was born Nov. 14, 1946, in Warren County to the parentage of Alex and Perlena Burton Jordan.
Betsy received her education in the public schools of Warren County, graduating from North Warren High School in 1965. She furthered her education and graduated from Durham Business College in 1967. She worked in the telecommunication field until her retirement from Verizon in 1999.
Betsy accepted Christ as her personal savior at an early age. She joined Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church and was a faithful member. She eventually married and relocated to Camp Springs, Md., where she joined Mount Ennis Baptist Church in Clinton, Md., where she attended and served faithfully until her health declined.
Betsy was united in marriage to Harold Lee Bullock, Jr., on Dec. 25, 1966. This union was blessed with two children.
Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Perlena Jordan; two brothers, Alex Jordan, Jr. and Edward M. Jordan, Sr.; and one sister, Delois Champ.
She leaves to mourn: her husband, Harold Lee Bullock, Jr. of the home; one daughter, Cassandra Mayo (Frank) of Manson; one son, Malcolm Bullock of Camp Springs, Md.; two grandsons, Bryant Bullock and Emmanual Mayo; one great-granddaughter, Lauryn Marie Mayo; two brothers, Percell Jordan (Mollie) of Manson and Lawrence Jordan of Raleigh; three brothers-in-law, Melvin Bullock of Raleigh, Herman Bullock of Raleigh and Sonny Champ of Richmond, Va.; one sister-in-law, Yvonne B. Alston of Norlina; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
