The Rev. Robert Alexander, Jr. of Henderson departed this life on Sunday, March 13, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services.
Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: March 16, 2022 @ 11:22 pm
The Rev. Robert Alexander, Jr. of Henderson departed this life on Sunday, March 13, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.