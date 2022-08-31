Barbara Walker, 88, of Warrenton, died Thursday, Aug. 25, surrounded by loved ones at home. The Rev. Billy Callahan conducted graveside funeral services at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Barbara was born in Warren County, the daughter of the late Herbert Glenn Moseley and Carrie Shearin Moseley. She was preceded in death by her adoring husband, Howard Bernard Walker; three brothers, Herbert Moseley, Thomas H. Moseley and Herbert Glen Moseley, Jr.; and three sisters: Altha M. Long, Annette M. Bing, and Judy M. May.
Survived by one brother L. Earl Moseley and one sister, Carol M. Christ; her children, Donald Howard Walker (wife Debra), Glenn Jackson Walker (wife Debbie) and Brenda Walker Hawks (husband James); seven grandchildren, Derrick Walker, D.J. Walker, April Pernell, Michelle Walker, Craig Walker, Chris Hawks, Jason Hawks; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Barbara was a member of Shiloh Family Ministries of Henderson. She previously attended Jerusalem UMC, where she served as Assistant Treasurer and Communion Steward for many years. Barbara hosted and attended weekly Bible studies, was a devoted Sunday School Teacher and Counselor for the United Methodist Youth Fellowship. She volunteered in and around the community. She shared her heart for Jesus while caring for the needs of everyone around her.
After retiring from a long career as the Personnel Director at Carolina Sportswear, Barbara worked as the Marketing Director (alongside her beloved husband) at the Rainbow office in Greenville with their son, Jackie. She loved to feed folks and lavished in fellowship with family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, morning walks, spending time in her Bible and talking on the phone. She handmade heartfelt cards for every occasion and believed deeply in the power of prayer.
Memorial donations may be made to: Shiloh Family Ministries, P.O. Box 220, Middleburg, NC 27556, P.V.A. (Paralyzed Veterans of America), V.F.W. or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements were by Blaylock Funeral Home, and online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
