Weldon Clinton “Clint” Capps, son of the late Amos L. Capps and the late Rebecca Davis Capps, passed away peacefully at his Arcola home on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at age 87 after a fierce battle with leukemia for more than 15 years. Clinton was born in a tent near Huntsville, Ala., in 1934 during the Great Depression while his father was working for the U.S. Geodetic Survey building remote survey towers.
The family moved back to Arcola shortly after, and Amos began hauling pulpwood to the fledgling paper mill in Roanoke Rapids. After serving in the U.S. Army in Germany, Clinton married the love of his whole life, Betty Jean (BJ) Bolton, in 1959. He then graduated from the NC State University Department of Forestry and Environmental Resources, and moved to Oregon to begin working for the U.S. Forest Service. Clinton and BJ later moved to Alberta, Va., Warrenton, NC, and back to Arcola in 1966, where they built their lifelong home and raised their three sons. Clinton continued his work in the timber business and eventually joined his dad, Amos, in growing and running Amos L. Capps Pulpwood Company. During his career in the forest products industry from the 1940s until the present, Clinton not only witnessed huge changes from manual labor to the computerized mechanization we have today, but also was an innovator and leader in these changes, guiding safety progress, promoting in-woods chipping, and establishing how to mechanically thin pine plantations.
Clinton (Daddy) LIVED his life, with every day being a new adventure — never fitting any mold. Baseball was a passion of his; a lifelong Yankees fan, he played with the traveling semi-professional team that Norlina fielded in the 1950s. “Never let a ball get past you, and if you can get your glove on it, you should catch it.” He loved to drive fast from start to finish, the outdoors, and taking pictures. Always enjoying people and his community, he was constantly active in civic affairs — including participating in and leading Boy Scouts and Explorers, the Jaycees and Lions Clubs, coaching Little League baseball and youth basketball teams for his sons and grandchildren. He volunteered his time with the Arcola Community Club, Arcola Volunteer Fire Dept., Warren County Forestry Club, and numerous other forestry and timber associations. He considered his most important public duty to be his dedication to Arcola and Bethlehem United Methodist Church and Cemetery, where he served as Board Chairman and meticulously attended to the cemetery until his death. This was not a job, but to him it was love and duty, and he will forever be associated with Bethlehem.
While anyone who knew Clinton knows, it is impossible to capture his life in a short essay because of his extraordinary character. No matter what Clinton did, his family was always at the center. He constantly and openly made it clear that his wife of 62 years, BJ, was his great true love and absolute partner. Clinton was never one to follow the “status quo” or to shy away from what others considered boundaries. With BJ’s guiding hand, they formed an unparalleled couple: raising three sons while both working full-time, and later in life, they received their greatest blessing, grandchildren. His lifelong achievement was his example as a Granddaddy, and he was the absolute best at this important job. From the first announcement that he was going to be a grandfather, everything in his life came second to his grandchildren. Nothing and no one will ever separate that devotion.
Clinton is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Jean, and three sons, Weldon Clinton “Chip” Capps Jr. (Gina), Timothy “Tim” Guy Capps (Karol), Jonathan Davis Capps (Carla); grandchildren, Courtney (Jonathan) Capps Pernell, Hannah (Hunter) Capps Geissinger, Weldon Thomas Capps, Skylar Dawn Capps, Kyleigh Faye Capps, Jason Reese Capps, Branson Alexander Capps, Kennedy Lauren Capps, Emily Davis Capps, Becker Seifert, Anna Freuler; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Ayden; siblings, Lester (Elke) Capps, Robin (Frances) Capps and Lynn (Michael) Martin; and special family friends, Roderick Richardson, Peggy Francis and Gloria Hopkins. He was pre-deceased by his siblings, Sylvia Greene, Lee Capps and Dr. John Capps.
The public is invited to the funeral and burial to be held Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, 2 p.m., at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Arcola. Visitation will follow immediately in the church. The family will also be at the home the afternoon of Friday the 4th from 2-5.
The family wishes to thank the Cancer Center and Oncology Department at Duke Hospital for their professional and loving care the last 15 years. Donations and memorials can be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery or Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
“Always leave something better than you found it.”
