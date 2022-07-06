Frank Julius Plummer, 63, departed this life on Thursday, June 16, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, June 25, at 3 p.m. in the Plummer Family Cemetery in Norlina. The Rev. Dr. W. T. Ramey III.
Mr. Plummer was born Feb. 19, 1959, in Ridgeway to Edward Plummer and Mary E. Williams Plummer.
Frank received his formal education in the public schools of Warren County. Being raised in a Christian home, Frank accepted Christ as his personal savior and joined the Ridgeway Baptist Church in Ridgeway. Smart, intelligent and cool are just a few words that describe Frank. He loved to shoot pool, play basketball, write poetry, draw pictures, color and could spell any word in the dictionary.
Frank became the man of the house at a very young age and always tried to make sure that he took good care of his mother and three little sisters. He would always bring home the most beautiful dresses for his little sisters. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, and six siblings, Edgerton V. Plummer, Jr., James A. “Chick” Plummer, Alphonso Plummer, Joseph J. Plummer, Clara Mae Plummer Clark and Muriel V. Plummer.
Precious memories will forever be cherished by: five siblings, Willie T. Plummer, Sr. (Mary) of Charlotte, Lucy D. Walker of Englewood, N.J., Freda E. Plummer of Cranbury, N.J., Cheryl D. Plummer of Paramus, N.J., Patricia A. Plummer of Ridgeway, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
