James Alexander “Frog” Bullock departed this life on Saturday, June 18. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Friday, June 24, at 4 p.m. in the Oak Level United Church of Christ Cemetery in Manson. The Rev. James Durham delivered the eulogy, and the Rev. Alma Pettaway, officiated.
James was born Dec. 19, 1956, in Warren County, to Alex Bullock and Emily Hargrove Bullock. Being raised in a Christian home, he accepted Christ as his personal savior and joined the Oak Level United Church of Christ in Manson at an early age.
James received his education in the public schools of Warren County, graduating from Norlina High School, Class of 1975. After high school, James attended and graduated from National Business College in Roanoke, Va.
An avid entrepreneur, he worked at Harriett and Henderson Yarns for years. Shortly after, he worked at Eastern Minerals in Henderson.
James was quiet and possessed a gentle spirit. To best describe James, it would be an avid sports fan, walking encyclopedia and one who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He has now been reunited with his father, Alex Bullock.
Those left to cherish the life of a good man are: his mother, Emily H. Bullock of Manson; his goddaughter, Kelsey Meredith of Delaware; two sisters, Alice Marrow-Jones of Henderson and Evelyn Ragland of Manson; three brothers, Charlie H. Bullock and Roy A. Bullock, both of Manson, and Paul A. Bullock (Mary) of Henderson; five aunts; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.