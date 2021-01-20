Mrs. Annie West Hilliard, 93, of Littleton, died Monday, Jan. 17, at The Oaks of Alamance in Burlington. The Rev. Mike Currin and the Rev. David Little will conduct graveside services at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Littleton.
Mrs. Hilliard was from Littleton and was the daughter of the late Burnice and Sallie West. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert, Tommy, Willie Grey and Fred West.
She is survived by one daughter, Dorothy Rohrer (Richard) of Graham; two sons, H.F. Hilliard Jr. of Macon and Burnice Hilliard (Teresa) of Littleton; 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandkids; one brother, Nat Justice West of Littleton; and one foster sister, Rona Shephard of Durham.
Mrs. Hilliard retired from Roses with over 50 years of service in Littleton. She was a member of Littleton Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Authoracare (Hospice of Alamance), 914 Chapel Hill Rd, Burlington NC 27215.
The family will receive visitors from 9 a.m.-noon on Thursday at Blaylock Funeral Home in Littleton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.