Mary Maggielean Kearney Bullock, 85, died Thursday, Oct. 28, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 1 p.m. at Manson Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Elton R. Buffaloe officiated, assisted by the Rev. Ernestine Bullock Brodie and the Rev. Mary Henderson. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mary was born Jan. 31, 1936, in Warren County, daughter of Daniel Kearney and Bertha Quinitchette Kearney. After her mom’s passing, she was raised by her father and stepmother, Irene Durham Kearney.
Mary accepted Jesus Christ and joined Manson Missionary Baptist Church, serving as a missionary and choir member. She was educated in Warren County public schools.
Mary worked in diners and factories to provide. She married Samuel Lee Bullock, Sr. They spent 64 years together.
Mary is survived by four sons, Samuel Bullock, Jr., of Henderson, John Bullock (Sheila) of Denver, Colo., Linwood Bullock of Manson and Daniel Bullock (Rosa) of Hope Mills; seven daughters, Bettie Allen of Henderson, Doris Israel, Mary Harris (Frank), Nellie Henderson (Donald Ray) and Christine Alston, all of Manson, Bertha Bullock of Morrisville and Sarah Hardy (Brian) of Kittrell; 44 grandchildren, 85 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, David Kearney and John Kearney (Elaine), all of Manson; seven sisters, Mary Thomas of Soul City, Shirley Hargrove (James) of Warrenton, Daisy Myers of Richmond, Va., Juanita Kearney and Lucille Kearney, both of Florida, Irene Kearney White of Georgia and Gracie Nebab of Washington, D.C.; three sisters-in-law, Lucy Mae Williams of Henderson, Irene Jenkins of Richmond, Va. and Elnora Durham of Soul City; an adopted son, Harold Williams (Lucinda) of Soul City; and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, husband, two daughters, Callie Bullock and Shirley Bullock; one grandson, Christopher Pierce; two brothers, Sandy Bullock and Daniel Kearney, Jr.; four sisters, Louise Alexander, Nellie Johnson, Elnora Johnson and Ida Kearney; and a son-in-law, James Israel.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.