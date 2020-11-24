Linda Carolyn Knight, 75, of Norlina, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 in Franklin Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Louisburg. Pastor Charles Ray Anderson will conduct 2 p.m. memorial funeral services Saturday, Nov. 28, in the chapel of Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton.
Mrs. Knight was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Ethel Day Clark; husband, Jimmie Carl Knight; two brothers, Ralph Clark and Randell Clark; and one sister, Louise Clark Smith.
Mrs. Knight was a member of South Henderson Pentecostal Holiness Church and a homemaker. She and her husband also recycled aluminum.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial services on Saturday at Blaylock Funeral Home.
Mrs. Knight is survived by a son, Joseph Carl Knight; a daughter, Lisa Carol Flores (Moises); one grandchild, Lori Ann Knight; and four great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.