Helen Blanche Andrews of Warrenton passed away Friday, Jan. 20. Services were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Andrews was born April 22, 1923, in Carroll County, Va., to the late Arthur and Stella Nail Fayne. She was a member of the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, where she sang for many years in the chancel choir and was a member of the Boyd-Vereen Circle.
Blanche was a charter member of the Warrenton Lioness Club. Blanche loved to travel, sing and dance — especially with her close friends, Dorothy Roberts and Alice Marie Robertson.
She is survived by three children, April Andrews of Warrenton, Jay Andrews (Susan) of Henderson and Jeff Andrews of South Hill, Va.; daughter-in-law, Linda Andrews of Pulaski, Va.; five grandchildren, Shannon Thompson (Vince) of Floyd, Va., John Andrews of Pulaski, Va., Nicholas Andrews (Mark) of Jonesborough Tenn., Megan Andrews of Henderson and Juliana Ayscue (Cody) of Epsom; three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Alyssa and Olivia; a brother, Eugene Fayne of Galax, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Andrews; her son, Garry Andrews; three sisters, Thelma Blevins, Kathleen Leonard and Mildred Frost; and her brother, Dixie Fayne.
Memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 614, Warrenton, NC 27589.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
