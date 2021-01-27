Pattie Lue Harrison Bullock, 94, peacefully departed this earthly life on Sunday, January 17, in Vaughan at the home of her daughter, Annie Pleasant, where she resided. Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Charles Walton, pastor of Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Littleton, officiated, and burial followed in the church cemetery.
Pattie, one of six children of the late Fletcher and Annie P. Carter Harrison, was born on Sept. 22, 1926, in Warren County. She attended the Olive Grove School in Littleton.
Pattie married the love of her life, George L. Bullock, Sr., on May 10, 1946. She was a full-time loving wife and mother of six, and was the babysitter for all of her grandchildren.
Pattie loved the Lord and attended Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Littleton. She enjoyed sitting on the porch and watching her children and grandchildren play in the yard. She loved quilting, Sunday school, singing in the senior choir and talking to her sisters.
In addition to her parents, Pattie was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Bullock Sr.; one son, George L. Bullock, Jr.; two sisters, Nellie Mae Davis and Lenora Terry; and one brother, Fletcher “Bubba” Harrison.
She leaves to mourn and cherish her kind-hearted and precious memories: her children: her devoted caregiver, Annie Pleasant of the home, Willie L. Bullock (Jacqulyn), Pattie B. Palmer, Elder Viola B. Calixte (Jacques) and Evangelist Mary Bullock, all of Vaughan; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Christine H. Sellers of Littleton and Annie Martin of Ronda; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
