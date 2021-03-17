Ms. Wilma Alston, 60, of Warrenton, died on Saturday, March 13, at Cypress Manor Nursing Facility in Roper.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Updated: March 18, 2021 @ 10:25 am
