Barbara Ann Barlow Overby, 86, went to be with her Lord and savior on Sept. 26 after an extended illness with dementia.
Barbara was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Frank and Elnora Barlow on July 31, 1936. As a child, her family moved to a variety of Naval Duty stations, including Philadelphia, Penn., and New London, Conn. Her fondest memories are of the times spent at her grandparents’ farm/homestead in Warren County during the “war years.” Upon her father’s retirement from the Navy, they built a house in Arcola, where Barbara and her brothers attended John Graham High School.
Barbara attended East Carolina University until her marriage in 1955 to her high school sweetheart, Graham Overby of Macon. Together, they began a family and an adventure with Carolina/United/Sprint telephone that would result in an extended stay in Mansfield, Ohio, and Tarboro, North Carolina.
Their retirement years in Warrenton were a dream come true. Many extended relatives and friends who still called Warren County home always found the Overby residence a good stopping place when they visited. Barbara and Graham thrived in the area for over a decade where they were active members of Warrenton Baptist Church, where Barbara served as church secretary.
Barbara enjoyed quilting, antiquing, genealogy and attending Warrenton’s tour of historic homes. She loved spending time in her yard and with her grandchildren, Macon, Grace, Nora, Sarah, John and Leah Fields, and Jillian and Graham Hendrix.
She is survived by her brother, Kenneth A. Barlow and wife, Dale, of Isle of Palms, S.C.; children, Charles G. Overby II of Fort Collins, Colo., Andrea Fields and husband, Frank, of Winterville, and Laura Hendrix and husband, Ron, of Grimesland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Children’s Home Society of NC (CHSNC.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.