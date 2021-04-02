Esther Reamey Perkinson, 95, of Paschall, died on Thursday, April 1, at her home. The Rev. Mike Smith will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Esther was a native of Mecklenburg County, Va., born to the late Willie B. and Macel Redman Reamey. Mrs. Perkinson was also preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Perkinson, and her son, James Edwin Perkinson.
Esther was a longtime member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children, Shirley Myrick, Paulette Perkinson and Tracey Perkinson and wife, Michele; her brother, Calvin Reamey; her sister-in-law, Jackie Perkinson; her grandchildren, Gwen King, Jeff Perkinson, Allen Tharrington, Charlotte Poythress, Jeannie Gothreau, Brandon Perkinson, Erica Mustian, Tiffany Dalton, Benjamin Redman, Christopher Redman and Gwendolyn King; her great-grandchildren, Aaron Perkinson, Danielle Poythress, Dale Gothreau, Paula Gothreau, Cherie Gothreau, Joshua Gothreau, Grace Perkinson, Ryland Perkinson, Skylar Perkinson, Tristan Perkinson, Autumn Dalton, Josiah Mustian, Hannah Mustian, Zeke Mustian and Naomi Mustian; and her great-great-grandchildren, Bella Perkinson, Tristan Perkinson, Eden Perkinson and Ellis, who will be here in July.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Any memorials may be directed to the charity of one’s choice.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
