William Patrick (Pat) Raiford, Jr., 90, died at his Warrenton home on Nov. 6, surrounded by his loving family, after several years of declining health. The Rev. Ted Malone will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery.
The son of the late William Patrick Raiford and Hettie Holland Raiford, Pat was born in Durham and grew up in Greensboro. After graduating from Duke University with a degree in economics, Pat spent two years on active duty in the US Navy. He remained a member of the Naval Reserve until 1970.
After attending the Wharton School of Business, Pat joined the firm of R.S. Dickson & Company in Charlotte as a security analyst. He later worked in investment management for First Union National Bank of Charlotte, Lionel D. Edie and Co., First & Merchants National Bank of Richmond, and Planters National Bank of Rocky Mount. After serving as Senior Vice President of O’Herron & Company of Raleigh, Pat opened Raiford Investment Advisory, which he moved to Warrenton in 1995 and operated until December 2019.
In Charlotte, Pat was a member of the Charlotte Batchelors’ Club and active member of Myers Park United Methodist Church. He was a founding member of the North Carolina Federation of Financial Analysts. In Warrenton, he was a member and past president of the Warrenton Rotary Club, member of the Warren County Public Facility Company board, and Emmanuel Episcopal Church, serving as an usher, vestry member, and chairman of the church’s financial committee.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Rebecca Raiford. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Brodie Jones Raiford; children, William Patrick Raiford III of Warrenton and Elizabeth Raiford Gates (Mark) of Raleigh; stepgranddaughter, Sarah Gates of Wilmington; sister, Louise Raiford Garrabrant of Raleigh; and beloved niece and nephews, Vickie Hare, Peter Garrabrant and Raiford Garrabrant of Raleigh.
Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, PO Box 704, Warrenton, NC 27589; or the Warrenton Rotary Club, PO Box 441, Warrenton, NC 27589.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.