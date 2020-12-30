Mary Bet Jordan Goode, 91, departed this life on Friday, Dec. 18. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at noon at Ridgeway Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. W.T. Ramey III, pastor, officiated.
Dignity, elegance, gentle spirit, strength and humble are all words that describe the life of this great woman. Mary, one of four daughters of the late William Jordan and Isabell Ramey Jordan, was born on July 22, 1929, in Warren County.
She accepted Jesus Christ and was a member of Ridgeway Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as a member of the Usher Board and Missionary Board.
Mary was educated in the Warren County public school system. In her early years, she worked on the farm until she became employed at J.P. Taylor in Henderson.
Mary was soft spoken and sassy, a fast talker and comical in her own way. Her home was open to everyone, and those who entered were never strangers. She was a matriarch to her family and pillar in the community.
Mary found great enjoyment and contentment from working in her yard and gardening. Above all, she loved the Lord and thanked him daily for her family.
In 1946, Mary married the late James Goode. This union was blessed with four children.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her youngest son, Reginald “Dilly-Bo” Goode; her three sisters, Mattie Rowlett, Martha Henderson and Willie Mae Williams; and her son-in-law, William “Chicken” Hymon.
She is survived by three children, James Bernard Goode (Carolyn) of Warrenton, Doris Goode Hymon (Donald) of Essex, Md., and Gwendolyn Goode-Wright (Brownell) of Henderson; 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Rhonda Goode of Warrenton; one brother-in-law, Ervin Goode (Zelma) of Charlotte; a devoted caregiver, Mattie Tunstall Boyd of Warrenton; and other relatives.
Arrangements were by R. H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.