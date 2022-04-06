Emma Enolia Robinson Alston. 78, departed this life on Wednesday, March 23, at her residence. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Tuesday, March 29, at the Greenwood Baptist Church. The Rev. Eddie W. Lawrence, pastor, officiated, and the Rev. Lawrence Williams delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Emma was born on March 29, 1943, in Warren County to Merlin Robinson and Carrie Peterson Robinson.
Being reared in a Christian home, Emma accepted Christ as her personal savior and joined the Spring Green Missionary Baptist Church. As an adult, she united in membership at Greenwood Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as a missionary and member of the Hospitality/Kitchen Committee.
Emma received her education in the public schools of Warren County, graduating from John R. Hawkins High School.
She was employed at Carolina Sportswear, Rosemart and Glenn Raven, from which she retired after 25 years of dedicated service. In her spare time, she found joy in assisting and taking care of people. If Emma knew you were sick, shut in or needing support, she was willing to help.
Emma was united in marriage to David Lee Alston, and this union was blessed with two children, Vernon and Angela.
Emma was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Vernon Alston; two brothers, Melvin Robinson and Joseph Robinson; three sisters, Priscilla Johnson, Virginia Perry and Carrie Robinson.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela “Red” Alston of Norlina; two grandchildren, Sherrell Alston of Mebane and Camekia Alston of Franklinton; one great-granddaughter, Carleigh Armstrong of Mebane; two sisters-in-law, Leonia Alston (Hardy) of Roanoke Rapids and Geraldine Kearney of Jackson; a plethora of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, church family and special friends.
Nieces were floral bearers, and nephews served as pallbearers.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
