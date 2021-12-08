Irene Merriman Whitney, 95, of Macon, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, surrounded by her loved ones after her battle with dementia. Graveside funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, at Greenwood Cemetery, Church Hill Road, Macon.
Irene was born on Jan. 28, 1926, in Doniphan, Mo., to Jessie and Hattie Merriman. Irene was one of 11 children. In 1945, Irene met Junior (Slim) Whitney, and they were wed on May 11, 1945. They were married for 60 years until Junior’s death in 2005 and had seven children together.
Irene was a faithful member of New Life Baptist Church in Norlina for over 40 years and sang in the choir. She loved reading her Bible, singing hymns, fishing, road trips to the mountains, find-a-word puzzles and watching WWF wrestling.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Hattie Merriman; all 10 of her siblings; her husband, Junior Whitney; and her sons, Edward (Eli) Whitney and Dennis Whitney. She is survived by her children, Bobby Whitney of Macon, Peggy Horne of Macon, Gary (Wanda) Whitney of Disputanta, Va., Harold (Jay) Whitney of Macon and David (Joyce) Whitney of Murray, Ky.; along with her grandchildren, Shelly, Dawn (Michelle), Cathy, Dennis, Richie, Jalena, Jason, Aaron, Travis and Sarah; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A visitation service is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, at Blaylock Funeral Home, 203 N. Front St., Warrenton, NC 27589.
Donations to help with family expenses can be sent directly to Blaylock Funeral Home, 203 N Front St, Warrenton, NC 27589 with checks made payable to Blaylock Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
